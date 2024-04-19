Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards
Terra Vitae is among vineyards suffering a drop in yields as a result of poor weather during flowering. (Photo: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Apr 2024
Terra Vitae Vineyards said this week its total yield from this year's harvest was 4,044 tonnes, some 20% below its budgeted tonnage. “This reflects the results industry-wide, which is reporting drops of 20%-30% in the Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay regions,” it said. “The drop in yields is a result of the poor weather conditions during flowering, resulting in lighter and lower numbers of bunches.”The previously signalled lower grape price and “low yields will have a significant impact on Terra...
WBD shifts risk with news deal
Media

WBD shifts risk with news deal

Warner Bros Discovery has engineered a low-risk news strategy as it cuts costs in NZ.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Economy

Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights

Auckland mayor wants direct flights between Auckland and Brazil. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

More Primary Sector

Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric
Primary Sector

Julia Jones: Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric

There seems to be a noticeable lack of innovation in NZ's red meat export industry.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Fonterra partners with Sharesies
Primary Sector

Fonterra partners with Sharesies

The new partnership will mean farmers can access a series of new features.

Rebecca Howard 18 Apr 2024
Santana’s golden opportunity
Primary Sector

Santana’s golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2024
'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine
Primary Sector

'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine

Profits of between $100m and $200m a year are projected, depending on the gold price.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Apr 2024