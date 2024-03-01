Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says
Work begins on the Waimea Dam. (Image: RNZ/Tracy Neal)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 01 Mar 2024
The adjudication process between Waimea Water and the contractors that built its dam has the “potential to go the same way” as the roughly $13 million dispute that triggered the receivership of the Kurow-Duntroon scheme.That’s according to Crown Irrigation Investments (CIIL), which told a parliamentary select committee the situation was “similar”, with the contractors litigating over the project’s cost blowout.Initially earmarked at roughly $100m, the Waimea Dam in Tasman’s Lee Valley was the large...
How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue
Media

How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue

Warner Bros Discovery faces a battle to stabilise its income from ads.

Daniel Dunkley 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01
Policy

ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient

ComCom chair John Small told MPs the Fair Trading Act passed in 1986 was outdated.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient

More Primary Sector

Government to review ETS admin costs for forest owners
Primary Sector

Government to review ETS admin costs for forest owners

Forest owners say it shouldn't cost $30/ha to run the ETS.

Jem Traylen 29 Feb 2024
NZL reinstates dividends, reports $10.9m profit
Primary Sector

NZL reinstates dividends, reports $10.9m profit

NZL said its intention had always been to pay regular semi-annual dividends.

Staff reporters 29 Feb 2024
PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence
Finance

PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence

The company suspended its interim dividend, worrying about adding debt if rates go up.

Riley Kennedy 28 Feb 2024
PGW puts dividends on ice
Primary Sector

PGW puts dividends on ice

Its profit for the six months was down 40%.

Riley Kennedy 27 Feb 2024