Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

West Coast sand bound for Asia

West Coast sand bound for Asia
The Cape Foulwind mine site is run by Westland Mineral Sands. (Image: WMS)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
A mining company driving the mineral sands industry on the West Coast has started mining and is already exporting product. Westland Mineral Sands (WMS), a group of companies, was granted resource consent to mine a roughly 22-hectare site on private farmland near Cape Foulwind last May. The group has leased space at Greymouth and Westport ports through its logistics arm, West Coast Bulk Logistics. It plans to spend millions of dollars improving the ageing facilities in order to export the heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) it extracts fro...

NZ’s startup scene needs an OE, says Beck

The Rocket Lab founder believes NZ entrepreneurs need to test their ideas overseas. 

Ben Moore 5:00am
Retail

Woolworths warns of higher prices if grocery bill rushed through

The supermarket operator is lobbying for a looser regulatory touch. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business Advice

Feel like you want to resign after your holiday?

People often reassess their lives while on holiday.

Michael Bunting 5:00am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Synlait reports continued improvements on emissions reduction

The dairy company published its sustainability report this morning.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

TradeWindow signs deal with Silver Fern Farms

The deal is effective immediately.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

ASB expecting 'substantially lower' milk price next season

ASB Bank is forecasting $8.65 per KgMS for this season and $7 for next.

Riley Kennedy 20 Jan 2023