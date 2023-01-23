West Coast sand bound for Asia

The Cape Foulwind mine site is run by Westland Mineral Sands. (Image: WMS)

A mining company driving the mineral sands industry on the West Coast has started mining and is already exporting product. Westland Mineral Sands (WMS), a group of companies, was granted resource consent to mine a roughly 22-hectare site on private farmland near Cape Foulwind last May. The group has leased space at Greymouth and Westport ports through its logistics arm, West Coast Bulk Logistics. It plans to spend millions of dollars improving the ageing facilities in order to export the heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) it extracts fro...