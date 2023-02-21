Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Westland Milk's new butter package 'unrelated' to stoush with Ornua

Westland Milk's new butter package 'unrelated' to stoush with Ornua
Westland has refreshed its brand. (Image: Westland Milk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Westland Milk Products said its new packaging for its Westgold butter has nothing to do with a recent stoush with Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative.The Hokitika-based company launched its new design on Monday and said it had been in the works for several years while the photos were taken 18 months ago."The refresh that we are doing is a global rollout and it’s been in process for a couple of years,” Westland Milk Products’ general manager of sales and marketing, Hamish Yates, told BusinessDesk.“We have changed noth...
Listed Companies

Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

Increased electricity and gas revenue drove increased earnings for the Dec 2022 half-year.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Wine

Pernod Ricard NZ buys vineyards for $49.5m

Millstream’s NZ business eked out fatter gross margins in the year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Scales withdraws profit guidance over Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The owner of Mr Apple is withdrawing its net profit guidance after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through orchards before most produce had been picked.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

A2 Milk navigates tricky Chinese market as first-half profit climbs 24%

Basic earnings per share were up 24.1% to 10 cents.

Rebecca Howard 20 Feb 2023