Primary Sector

Who wants to be Ag minister: Damien O'Connor v Todd McClay

National's Todd McClay (left) and Labour's Damien O'Connor with Tova O'Brien. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
The two agriculture representatives from National and Labour went head-to-head debating their parties’ positions on primary sector policies. Labour’s Damien O’Connor, the current minister for both agriculture and trade, and National’s Todd McClay, who was trade minister for a period of time in the Key and English government, debated issues such as climate change and trade at the opening session of the Red Meat Sector Conference on Sunday in Auckland.O’Connor has been agriculture minister since Labour...
Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown
Infrastructure

Crossing plan 'ludicrously expensive', says Wayne Brown

The Auckland mayor is incensed at the lack of consultation with the council.

Oliver Lewis 11:10am
Technology

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps

Apple’s executives admitted that the smartphone market is going through a slowdown.

Bloomberg 9:30am
Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, August 07, 2023

