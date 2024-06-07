Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Why Bright Dairy can’t and won’t let Synlait fail

Why Bright Dairy can’t and won’t let Synlait fail
Bright Dairy vice-president Li Ke with Synlait founder John Penno (right) and former chair Graeme Milne when the Chinese company bought into Synlait in 2010. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Jun 2024
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 07 Jun 2024
China's Bright Dairy issued a warning to its investors this week as it extended a $130 million lifeline to embattled dairy processor Synlait.In a notice to the Shanghai stock exchange on June 5, translated from Chinese to English, the NZ dairy processor’s largest shareholder said it planned to extend an emergency loan to Synlait, subject to approval from its board and shareholders.Enclosed in the notice was an investment risk warning, flagging investors to exercise caution due to the uncertainties and pending approval process for the...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators
Retail

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators

The underwriter's pulling out forced the online grocer’s collapse.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 7

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 7
Self promotion

Frances Cook wins best business podcast award

The weekly show is one of publisher NZME’s original podcast offerings.

Staff reporters 8:45am
Frances Cook wins best business podcast award

More Primary Sector

On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ
Primary Sector

On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ

Industry group forecasts most farmers will not make a profit this year. 

Riley Kennedy 8:00am
Honey sector gets $309k boost for industry overhaul
Primary Sector

Honey sector gets $309k boost for industry overhaul

The honey sector says it is hampered by a lack of a formal industry body.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Future looking bleak for Synlait
Primary Sector

Brian Robins: Future looking bleak for Synlait

Chinese multinational Bright Dairy now holds the winning hand. 

Brian Robins 06 Jun 2024
Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors
Primary Sector

Law bars NZ farmers from market-ready methane inhibitors

CH4 Global grows its seaweed ingredients in Bluff for export only.

Greg Hurrell 06 Jun 2024