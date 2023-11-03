Menu
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon
Beaumont transferred from Canada for the CFO role in February. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
Neil Beaumont quit Fonterra after less than a year over incompatible working relationships in the wider team, BusinessDesk understands. The dairy co-op announced Beaumont’s resignation as its chief financial officer earlier this week in a three-line statement that has raised more questions for dairy sector observers than it answers. It gave no explanation for his swift departure except for saying his last day was on Friday. On Wednesday, a Fonterra spokesperson said that they had nothing further to add. However, Busine...
Economy Analysis

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
World

Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

The days of taking a hot job with bragging rights are fading.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
More Primary Sector

Finance

Westland hoping for another record year

The Chinese-owned company says its on track to repeat 2022's bumper result.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

Logging off: timber export prices prune back further

Sentiment remains at a low ebb in China but local demand has picked up post-election.

Brent Melville 02 Nov 2023
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 31 Oct 2023
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

It also looked at the impact of droughts.

Riley Kennedy 31 Oct 2023