Primary Sector

Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Fonterra’s share of the country’s milk supply hasn’t managed to crack 80% this season, but tweaks to legislation three years ago mean it won’t trigger a review. Under previous iterations of the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (Dira), there was a requirement within the legislation that a review be initiated when Fonterra’s market share fell below 80%.Since Fonterra was set up and regulated under Dira, its market share has dropped from roughly 95% of the country’s total milk supply to just above...
Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions
Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions

With the "big rocks" of policy out of the way, bids for ministerial influence are next.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
