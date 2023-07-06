Menu
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Wrightson doesn't need distractions while it keeps on serving rural communities. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
PGG Wrightson must really be wondering whether Agria was the white knight it needed all those years ago. The grand scheme of Craig Norgate to stitch Wrightson together with meat processor Silver Fern Farms came a cropper in the late 2000s when the global financial crisis hit, saddling the rural services company with too much debt at a time when the d-word was a dirty one. Agria bailed it out in 2009 and two years later came back with a partial takeover offer alongside Ngāi Tahu and New Hope with a keen eye on the seeds business i...
RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Tourism

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 12:35pm
Bloomberg

Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 11:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
Global dairy prices plummet in latest auction
Primary Sector

NZX analysts said whole milk powder held up the best of the bunch.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023