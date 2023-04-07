Menu
A flicker of life in Auckland real estate – Barfoot & Thompson

Sales are perking up. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Fri, 07 Apr 2023
Barfoot & Thompson says buyers started trickling back into the country's biggest residential market last month, with the firm's sales hitting a 10-month peak.The city's biggest realtor also suggested that prices are now sticking, with evidence of a slight recovery on the prior two months.The firm's managing director, Peter Thompson, said the agency transacted 765 homes last month. While that's down on the normal number of March sales, it was up 86.6% on the prior month and the most business its 76 offices have written si...
