Advertising liquidation application against Nikki Connors’ entity an abuse of process, high court rules

Nikki Connors. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 14 May 2024
The advertising of a liquidation application against Nikki Connors’ Propellor Property Investments was an abuse of process, the high court has ruled.In late November last year, Leading Edge Limited – which, according to the Companies Office, is an Auckland-based building installation service – served an “unanswered” statutory demand on Propellor Property Investments, which related to a $58,000 unpaid debt.The company, which the self-styled property queen Nikki Connors founded and owns 90% of, provides advice on pro...
