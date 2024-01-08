Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease
Parnell City Lodge and the land it sits on has a rateable value of nearly $6m. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
The Anglican Diocese of Auckland has gained court orders allowing it to cancel a leasehold contract with a Parnell accommodation provider and take possession of the property, which is valued at nearly $6 million.Peter Van De Wiel has run Parnell City Lodge, opposite the St Mary’s-in-Holy-Trinity church, for more than a decade and is the registered owner of a leasehold title for the property, which has a 21-year term from 2012 with a right of renewal.The land is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Auckland, and is administered by its general...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount
Primary Sector

Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

Moana and Nissui will inject $40m to help fund independent acquisition.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules

PorkNZ complained the rules did not give consumers enough information.  

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

The tabletop gaming industry has had huge growth in the past couple of decades.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

More Property

Eco-tourism grows expensive roots
Property

Eco-tourism grows expensive roots

The era of the eco-lodge is here, and the wealthy are prepared to pay.

Brent Melville 03 Jan 2024
Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap
Property

Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap

A-listers are becoming short-term rental hosts. But you might have to sign an NDA.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Dec 2023
Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 28 Dec 2023
Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review
Property

Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review

Bill English review in social housing agency will be handed over next March.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2023