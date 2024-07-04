Menu
Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

A certificate of compliance has been issued to demolish the former Parnell City Lodge. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
After evicting its former owner, the Anglican Diocese of Auckland has been granted permission to demolish the Parnell City Lodge building.The three-storey lodge at 400 Parnell Rd – across the road from the Holy Trinity Cathedral and one of the most luxurious new apartment developments in Auckland, One Saint Stephens – sits on land with a rateable value of $5.5 million.In January, BusinessDesk reported on a long-running legal battle between the diocese and Peter Van De Wiel, who owned and operated the lodge on a leasehold b...
