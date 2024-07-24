Menu
Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector

Arvida buyout lifts retirement sector
Jeremy Nicoll took over as chief executive of Arvida in October 2021. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 24 Jul 2024
A United States private equity firm appears to have woken up share traders to the possibility that New Zealand’s retirement sector is undervalued.Arvida told the NZ Exchange (NZX) Monday morning that its board unanimously endorsed the scheme to sell all shares at $1.70 to New York-based Stonepeak BidCo.The stock quickly jumped 55% to $1.61 and has hovered around that mark since.On Tuesday, Arvida traded volumes of $127 million, more than 10% of the $1.25 billion figure offered to buy the whole business a day earlier and more than half of...
New contender trying to dial into NZ’s smartphone market
New contender trying to dial into NZ’s smartphone market

Has a global Chinese company cracked the code to break NZ's loyalty?

Ben Moore 5:00am
Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Health's 'hard reset', help wanted busting red-tape, and more...
David Chaplin: KiwiSaver funds inch ahead

Little separated the variety of KiwiSaver funds in the past quarter. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
KiwiSaver funds inch ahead

