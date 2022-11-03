See full details
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown opposes sale of downtown car park building

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown opposes sale of downtown car park building
The downtown car park and Hobson St flyover, middle, could both be demolished as part of redevelopment plans. (Image: Eke Panuku)
Negotiations are ongoing to develop what’s been called the most exciting site in central Auckland – but the new mayor isn’t a fan. In December 2020, the council’s finance and performance committee approved a competitive market process to select a developer to purchase and redevelop the downtown car park building on Customs St West. It followed an unsolicited offer earlier that year by Precinct Properties, the publicly-listed developer behind the nearby Commercial Bay development. Following the competitive...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Finance
Clark: Buy Now, Pay Later shouldn't harm users
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The new regulations will see affordability checks applied to loans above $600.

Markets
Shopping smarter? Woolworths picks underperforming AMP KiwiSaver
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 03 Nov 2022

The Countdown supermarket operator has chosen AMP as its preferred KiwiSaver provider, despite its funds having higher fees and lower returns than average.

