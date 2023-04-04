Menu
Australian house prices snap declines as Sydney market surges

The rebound after nine months of large declines has been surprising, say commentators. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
By Swati PandeyAustralian house prices snapped 10 months of declines in March, led by a surge in the bellwether Sydney market in a positive sign for the economy after the central bank’s almost yearlong policy tightening cycle. Prices in Sydney jumped 1.4%, followed by Melbourne and Perth, resulting in a 0.8% increase for Australia’s major cities, data from property consultancy CoreLogic showed on Monday. Still, Sydney property values have fallen 12.1% over the past year.“The U-turn in home prices after nine months of larg...
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Immigration

Government boosts number of working holiday places

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer
Infrastructure

Ryman Healthcare will conduct an external search for a new chief financial officer.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Mortgage payments missed, consumer lending up 19%
Finance

Cost-of-living strains are being reflected in missed mortgage payments, but also spiralling consumer lending.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Finance

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
Southern Lakes house prices hit $1.48 million
Property

Aucklanders boost Southern Lakes lifestyle property market. 

Brent Melville 03 Apr 2023