Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds
Glendhu Bay, from Roys Peak track. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
Australian tourist park operator Hampshire Holiday Parks has emerged as the buyer for five iconic Central Otago and Queenstown holiday parks, after garnering regulatory approval for the purchases of their management leases.Hampshire, which owns a portfolio of about 30 tourist parks as well as retirement villages throughout Australia under its property arm, is set to take over existing leases at the 19.8-hectare Albert Town, 12.5ha Glendhu Bay Motor Camp, 4.5ha Wānaka Lakeview Holiday Park, 2.8ha Arrowtown Holiday Park and 1.9ha Queenstown Lakev...
