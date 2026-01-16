Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Base Backpackers Queenstown sold to Gaw Capital of Hong Kong for $31 million

Base Backpackers Queenstown sold to Gaw Capital of Hong Kong for $31 million
Queenstown room demand is 9.8% above pre-Covid levels.
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 16 Jan 2026
A former Queenstown backpacker hostel has sold for $31 million to Hong Kong-based private equity real estate firm Gaw Capital Partners.CBRE hotels, valuation and advisory services director Peter Hamilton, who brokered the deal, said the property at 47-49 Shotover St was sold by CP Group, owned by rich-list family the Padneys.Plan changeHamilton said CP bought the 65-room Base Backpackers property in 2020 and stripped it back to a shell with plans to convert it into a 69-room boutique hotel, but later decided to take the property to market in an...
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

More Property

Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts
Infrastructure Carbon Catch-Up

Fletcher warns regulation hindering decarbonisation efforts

The company has reduced coal in cement production by 65%.

Michael Neilson 16 Jan 2026
Property developer bankrupt for third time
Property

Property developer bankrupt for third time

Billionaire Graeme Hart is a secured creditor of David Williams' failed firm.

Maria Slade 13 Jan 2026
Big-five banks approach $10b combined bottom line
Finance

Big-five banks approach $10b combined bottom line

The till receipt is in for the five biggest banks in New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 09 Jan 2026
Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026
Property

Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026

Positive stories inspire Forsyth Barr's Outperform expectations.

Andy Macdonald 08 Jan 2026