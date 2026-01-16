Base Backpackers Queenstown sold to Gaw Capital of Hong Kong for $31 million

Queenstown room demand is 9.8% above pre-Covid levels.

A former Queenstown backpacker hostel has sold for $31 million to Hong Kong-based private equity real estate firm Gaw Capital Partners.CBRE hotels, valuation and advisory services director Peter Hamilton, who brokered the deal, said the property at 47-49 Shotover St was sold by CP Group, owned by rich-list family the Padneys.Plan changeHamilton said CP bought the 65-room Base Backpackers property in 2020 and stripped it back to a shell with plans to convert it into a 69-room boutique hotel, but later decided to take the property to market in an...