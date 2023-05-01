Menu
Black Robin Equity subsidiaries move into liquidation

Jasmine Yao: "ring fenced" developments. (Image: BRE)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 01 May 2023
Black Robin Equities, a company which raises millions of dollars in funds from the public, has placed two of its companies into liquidation. The entities, Nevay Nominees and Windsor BRE, appointed Waterstone Insolvency as liquidators on April 19. Nevay's name was changed from Black Robin Nominees on April 14. Black Robin, a promoter of unregulated, wholesale investments is also one of a number of firms censured by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in October last year, for targeting unsophisticated investors on social media an...
