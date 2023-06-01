Menu
Buyout offer for cyclone red-stickered homes
A Muriwai home, intact but uninhabitable – a solution is now emerging. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Cyclone-affected property owners who can never return to their homes will be offered the option of voluntary buyout, funded jointly by the government and local councils.Central government funding is also being committed to helping councils build flood protection and other resilience measures, of which $100 million was announced in the May 18 budget.The cyclone recovery minister, Grant Roberston, announced the bare bones of the decision, in principle, to offer voluntary buyouts for an estimated 700 homeowners whose houses have been rendered unab...
