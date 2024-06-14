Menu
Canam Construction shouldn’t have paid $6.7m dividend – Auckland Trotting Club

Alexandra Park's apartments have been the subject of litigation. (Image: Crockers)
Victoria Young
Fri, 14 Jun 2024
The Auckland Trotting Club is claiming failed firm Canam Construction intermingled its money in a web of corporate entities as it continues to pursue construction boss Lucas Petrou and related firms for money.Canam Construction built a large apartment complex at Auckland’s Alexandra Park several years ago but the contract – with Auckland Trotting Club (ATC) – was terminated after three years.According to a new decision of associate judge Dani Gardiner, the racing club cancelled the contract in 2018 alleging it failed to provid...
