Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan
Christchurch councillors have voted to enable more housing intensification across the city. (Image: Christchurch city council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
After defying the government, Christchurch councillors have voted to notify a plan change enabling increased housing intensification in the city.As one councillor, Jake McLellan, quipped during the meeting on Wednesday: “There’s only so long you can continue to break the law for.”“We’ve run out of road,” mayor Phil Mauger said later, adding that submitters would now be able to put forward their views through the independent hearings panel process.Last September, councillors voted against a proposed plan chang...
