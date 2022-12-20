Menu
ComCom sues Tauranga Mitre 10 franchisee over land covenant

Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
The Commerce Commission said it has filed proceedings in the Wellington high court against a Mitre 10 franchisee over a land covenant that it said was intended to substantially lessen competition.NGB Properties is a sister company of Juted Holdings, which is a Mitre 10 franchisee operating the Mitre 10 Mega store in Tauranga.“The commission alleges NGB acquired a property in central Tauranga and placed a covenant on it that would have prevented a hardware store from being built on the property,” the regulator said.“The commiss...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Ian Powell: A new health system can't fix what's broken in society

The core issues that will improve health outcomes for Māori have to be fixed by the government, not the health service.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Energy

Contact Energy to set its first net-zero targets

New ideas will solve peak generation – just don’t mention Lake Onslow.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am