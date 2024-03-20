Menu
'Competing bid': developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties

'Competing bid': developer Ninety-Four Feet sought to sidestep Precinct Properties
A concept image of what could replace the earthquake-prone Downtown Carpark building. (Image: Precinct Properties)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
Just days before Auckland council entered into a conditional agreement with another party, Australian developer Ninety-Four Feet submitted an unsolicited and higher bid to buy the Downtown Carpark building for $180 million.When the bid was received on Nov 21 last year, Auckland councillors were being lobbied by local developer Andrew Krukziener, who presented a submission seeking to stop the sale of the building to Precinct Properties. The council could be getting a better return, he argued, and it should only sell development rights above...
FMA fair ‘outcomes’ agenda cops industry flak as misguided
Opinion

David Chaplin: FMA fair ‘outcomes’ agenda cops industry flak as misguided

The FMA's final outcome will be some months away, but the wheels are turning.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: seconds thoughts, Simon Bridges' return and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: seconds thoughts, Simon Bridges' return and more...
KiwiSaver

How your KiwiSaver started the year

Most funds made modest gains in January, with some notable exceptions in either direction.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
How your KiwiSaver started the year

More Property

Stylebender goes Ranchslider: Adesanya's condo play
Property Exclusive

Stylebender goes Ranchslider: Adesanya's condo play

This is Adesanya's first foray into apartments, having previously developed townhouses

Murray Jones 5:00am
Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation
Property

Investors seek Du Val mortgage fund liquidation

Liquidation application said to be "imminent" on the wholesale, unregulated fund

Brent Melville 5:00am
Queenstown hotel revenues hit $309, sector back to pre-pandemic levels
Property

Queenstown hotel revenues hit $309, sector back to pre-pandemic levels

Hotel returns in Wellington, meanwhile, affected by government spending cuts.

Staff reporters 18 Mar 2024
NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to keep up with migration
Infrastructure

NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to keep up with migration

For every 1,000 people, there are about 50 fewer homes in Auckland than elsewhere.

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2024