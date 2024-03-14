Menu
Conflict of interest claim for 'dogmatic' WorkSafe official

Conflict of interest claim for 'dogmatic' WorkSafe official
Marta Roberts is a WorkSafe employee whose husband works for a demolition company. (Image: WorkSafe)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
WorkSafe says it is managing a perceived conflict of interest with one of its Wellington-based staff who is accused of using her position to further the interests of her husband’s business.Demolition and asbestos disposal specialist firms have taken issue with Marta Roberts, the workplace safety regulator’s technical specialist in construction and asbestos.The safety regulator said it will review her files after BusinessDesk's inquiries. West Auckland-based Yakka Demolition believes Roberts has “overstepped her bounds...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

