Council buys private 100ha Wānaka 'reserve'

Mt Iron loop track. (Image: DOC)
Brent Melville
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
The Queenstown Lakes district council says it has agreed to the purchase of an almost 100-hectare parcel of land on Wānaka's Mount Iron and Little Mt Iron.What hasn't been released is how much public money it will pay to landowners the Cleugh family and Allenby Farms, nor what the longer-term plans are for the land. In terms of the agreement, the Cleugh family will retain 22 hectares (ha) on the north side of Mt Iron.However, the council's general manager of community services, Ken Bailey, said it will be notifying its intentio...
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
What business wants from the govt on climate change

More work is needed on transport and a national sequestration strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:10pm
Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs

Less than a fortnight after its CEO abruptly resigned, Lyttelton port has now lost its chair.

Oliver Lewis 9:52am
Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m
The bulk of that – $6.6 million – is owed to construction partner Downey.

Brent Melville 9:37am
An overheated property market created an influx of real estate agents.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The Auckland property developer has restarted distributions at a reduced rate to investors, who have been pondering legal action.

Brent Melville 26 Apr 2023
Analysts say Precinct is “preserving the PIE”.

Ella Somers 24 Apr 2023