Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air

Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air
Two of the 12 properties making up the proposed Waipupuke development went to mortgagee sale in 2023. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Wed, 03 Jul 2024
Following the death of its colourful developer, a valuable residential subdivision south of Auckland will remain in pasture for the foreseeable future.Ballu Khan passed away in October last year, leaving the future of the 56-hectare Waipupuke development at Karaka up in the air.Khan was once accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate former Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.He died just three months after an 8-ha slice of the Karaka site held by his company, Lomai Properties, was put to a mortgagee sale.LiquidationAfter battlin...
Property sponsored by
Expand your business footprint, access new markets and unlock future potential, within the Bay of Plenty’s next high-quality and thriving industrial Business Park. With direct access to the ‘Golden Triangle’, Port of Tauranga and conveniently located alongside State Highway 2, with a dedicated motorway interchange – Stage 1, is selling now. Secure your site today.
Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction
Primary Sector

Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction

The index was down 6.9%.

Riley Kennedy 7:50am
Markets

These shares are 'priced for awful'

Kathmandu, SkyCity and Fletcher shares are under pressure. Some are taking the plunge.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
These shares are 'priced for awful'
Policy

Te Pūkenga plans leak before consultation

Te Pūkenga appears to believe a replacement model of regional polytechs is a done deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Te Pūkenga plans leak before consultation

More Property

New home building consents down 23% year on year
Property

New home building consents down 23% year on year

The shift from stand-alone to multi-unit homes continues.

Staff reporters 02 Jul 2024
Kāinga Ora CEO leaving with golden handshake
Property

Kāinga Ora CEO leaving with golden handshake

The new-look, post-review housing agency is not what the CEO signed up for, chair says.

Maria Slade 01 Jul 2024
Mortgagee auction of Nikki Connors’s luxury home cancelled at the last minute
Property

Mortgagee auction of Nikki Connors’s luxury home cancelled at the last minute

The mortgagee auction of a multi-million-dollar home owned by the self-titled queen of property Nikki Connors was cancelled this afternoon, just minutes before it was due to start.The two-bedroom apartment in Auckland’s upmarket Ōrākei was listed for sale with Barfoot & Thompson...

Staff reporters 26 Jun 2024
Tech solution to problem of subbies not being paid
Property

Tech solution to problem of subbies not being paid

He's shifting the way things have been done forever, tradie-turned-techie says.

Maria Slade 21 Jun 2024