Developers’ bankruptcy battle enters fourth year

Developers' bankruptcy battle enters fourth year
Developer Neville Mahon has avoided bankruptcy once again (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Property developer Neville Mahon has been given two more weeks to avoid bankruptcy in a proceeding now going in to its fourth year.The case between Mahon and Tim Edney started after a May 2020 judgment where Edney’s firm Waimauri won $831,885 off his former friend Mahon.Prior court judgments describe the duo as “former friends" who fell out in 2016 “over various projects on which they worked together.”Edney’s development projects include Princes Street’s The International, home of Josh Emmett restaurant...
