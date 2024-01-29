Menu
Du Val dangles NZX listing, seeks debt swap for equity

Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Mon, 29 Jan 2024
Du Val Group says investors who don't agree to convert their investment and outstanding cash distributions into equity could forgo any returns for years.The firm's long-awaited information memorandum, released this month to investors, would see a reformatted Du Val Property Group issue 200 million shares at $2-a-share to convert $94.4m of existing lenders' debt to equity.The memorandum suggests that the transaction may eventually lead to either an initial public offering or direct listing on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).It v...
