Du Val investors aim to liquidate mortgage fund

Du Val investors aim to liquidate mortgage fund
Du Val's Mountain Vista Estate, on a mountain of debt. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
The legal team representing a group of disgruntled investors in Du Val property funds wants to have a liquidator appointed to the mortgage fund's limited partnership. The lawyers – Auckland barrister Jeremy Johnson and solicitors Kim Francis and William van Roosmalen – are representing as many as a dozen investors across both the wholesale mortgage and build-to-rent (BTR) funds. BusinessDesk understands the lawyers have also brought Damien Grant of Waterstone Insolvency on board as the potential liquidator in the...
