Du Val investors regroup in wake of 'solvency questions'

Du Val investors regroup in wake of 'solvency questions'
Company founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clark. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 08 Mar 2024
The legal team representing a bloc of concerned investors in Du Val Group's wholesale funds has opened the door to a group action against the Auckland property developer.Litigation lawyer Kim Francis of Lindsay & Francis, William van Roosmalen of Keegan Alexander and barrister Jeremy Johnson are meeting with a group of disaffected investors across Du Val's mortgage, build-to-rent and opportunities funds next Tuesday.The investor briefing will exclude Du Val management and media and follows investor funds and quarterly paym...
