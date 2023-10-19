Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Du Val Lakewood venture now on the hook for $16.2m

Du Val Lakewood venture now on the hook for $16.2m
The troubled Lakewood Plaza. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
Claims against Du Val Group’s Lakewood General Partner, the development vehicle for its 151-apartment Lakewood Plaza in Manukau, have blown out by $5.96 million to $16.2m.That’s almost $1m per month since the liquidator, BDO’s Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow issued their first report in April, when unsecured creditors were owed a combined $10.2m.Lakewood GP, in which Du Val and Hamilton-based construction firm Downey Management each hold a 40% stake, moved into liquidation on March 13 after an application by Du Val...
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
World

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

More Property

FAIL: Queenstown's housing plan falls well short – commission
Policy

FAIL: Queenstown's housing plan falls well short – commission

Nothing intense about housing intensification plan.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland Light Rail settles on $33m property
Property

Auckland Light Rail settles on $33m property

The light rail company only acquired one property before the election.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says
Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Housing market FOMO is back, baby: ASB
Property

Housing market FOMO is back, baby: ASB

A post-election bounce is expected, but recovery could be muted.

Brent Melville 16 Oct 2023