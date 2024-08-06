Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid

Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed despite FMA raid
Du Val kicked its construction firm off the Mountain Vista Estate job. (Image: NZME)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
A liquidation hearing involving Du Val’s former construction subsidiary is set to proceed on Monday despite regulators swooping on more than 60 of the property group’s companies.On Friday, the High Court placed 64 Du Val entities and the group’s two founders, Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke, in interim receivership at the Financial Markets Authority's (FMA) request.The regulator and police entered the Clarkes’ Remuera home early on Friday morning carrying filing boxes and canisters.Meanwhile, the High Court at Hamilton i...
Property sponsored by
Expand your business footprint, access new markets and unlock future potential, within the Bay of Plenty’s next high-quality and thriving industrial Business Park. With direct access to the ‘Golden Triangle’, Port of Tauranga and conveniently located alongside State Highway 2, with a dedicated motorway interchange – Stage 1, is selling now. Secure your site today.
UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves
Property

UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves

China Construction Bank also moved last Friday. 

Maria Slade 8:45am
Economy

A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up

The RBA is expected to stay on hold but could temper its language. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up
Infrastructure

Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters

KiwiRail wrote to ministers on Jan 24. They responded on Feb 8.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Nicola Willis refuses to release Interislander letters

More Property

UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves
Property

UPDATED: Du Val liquidation hearing to proceed as Chinese bank moves

China Construction Bank also moved last Friday. 

Maria Slade 8:45am
Ryman moves goal posts, shoots for returns
Property

Ryman moves goal posts, shoots for returns

Is cashflow king? Ryman's shareholders will find out.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Du Val investors 'deeply worried and doubtful' about recovering funds
Property

Du Val investors 'deeply worried and doubtful' about recovering funds

Group of investors with $5m tied up in Du Val considering class action.

John Anthony 02 Aug 2024
UPDATED: Police at scene as Du Val in interim receivership
Property

UPDATED: Police at scene as Du Val in interim receivership

The orders were requested to support the FMA’s active investigation into Du Val Group.

Victoria Young and Staff reporters 02 Aug 2024