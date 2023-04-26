Menu
Du Val resumes rental fund distributions, at 2.25%

Investors sought legal advice when Du Val suspended distributions. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Du Val Capital Partners says it will resume payments to investors in its build-to-rent limited partnership - but has slashed the distribution rate to 2.25%.Distributions in the fund - backed by its two Auckland build-to-rent properties with a combined 171 rental units bought for $34 million in July 2021 - had been pegged at an initial rate of return of 8% with a minimum investment at $250,000. That was almost immediately pared back to 7% and then 4.5% last year. Distributions were suspended completely for the past quarter, with the fund...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
Primary Sector

Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
