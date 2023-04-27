Menu
Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m

The 151-unit Lakewood is in Manukau. (Image: Colliers)
Brent Melville
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Lakewood General Partner – the development vehicle for Du Val Group's 151-apartment Lakewood Plaza in Manukau, now in liquidation – owes $10.2 million to its creditors.The venture, the general partnership of the Lakewood Plaza Limited Partnership between the developer and wholesale investment company Du Val and Downey Construction, moved into liquidation on March 13. Du Val's chief executive, Charlotte Clarke, told BusinessDesk the application to liquidate the general partnership at the time was part of "the normal...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
Property

Queenstown Lakes district council hasn't said how much public money it spent.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

An overheated property market created an influx of real estate agents.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

The Auckland property developer has restarted distributions at a reduced rate to investors, who have been pondering legal action.

Brent Melville 26 Apr 2023
Property

Analysts say Precinct is “preserving the PIE”.

Ella Somers 24 Apr 2023