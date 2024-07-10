Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Emergency housing providers: benefitting from the misery of others

Emergency housing providers: benefitting from the misery of others
The Camelot motel on Hamilton's Ulster St. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
A Hamilton-based motel group is the country’s top emergency housing provider, having received more than $100 million in grants in six years.In total, eight ownership groups received 42% of the $599m allocated in special needs grants to the top 50 emergency housing accommodation providers between January 2018 and March 2024.This concentration of spending with a small pool of suppliers has emerged following a BusinessDesk analysis of Ministry of Social Development (MSD) data released under the Official Information Act (OIA) over several yea...
Property sponsored by
Expand your business footprint, access new markets and unlock future potential, within the Bay of Plenty’s next high-quality and thriving industrial Business Park. With direct access to the ‘Golden Triangle’, Port of Tauranga and conveniently located alongside State Highway 2, with a dedicated motorway interchange – Stage 1, is selling now. Secure your site today.
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

David Chaplin: ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank
Markets

The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

Parity with Australian dollar now looks like a distant dream.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

More Property

App-solute change: Govt wants building inspection by app
Property

App-solute change: Govt wants building inspection by app

Govt wants app-based building inspections as the new standard nationwide.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Jul 2024
Govt to ‘flood’ cities with more housing by liberalising planning rules
Property

Govt to ‘flood’ cities with more housing by liberalising planning rules

Housing Minister Chris Bishop will on Thursday unveil the Government’s plan to “flood the market’ with land for development in a bid to end New Zealand’s housing crisis.Bishop will use a speech to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand today to announce a slew of changes to NZ’...

Staff reporters 04 Jul 2024
Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge
Property

Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

The property is across the road from one of the most luxurious developments in NZ.

Oliver Lewis 04 Jul 2024
Property operator will negotiate with Italian restaurateur
Property

Property operator will negotiate with Italian restaurateur

Stride's CEO says the landlord won't be silly over a lease dispute with Portofino.

Maria Slade 03 Jul 2024