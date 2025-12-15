Fletcher Building pulled into BGC's WA pipe litigation, vows to defend claims

Fletcher Building will announce its half-year result on Feb 18. (Image: Getty)

Fletcher Building has officially been added to the legal action taken against its Australian pipes manufacturer, IPlex Pipelines Australia, and says it will defend itself. On Monday morning, the building giant said an interlocutory application by the Buckeridge Group of Companies (BCG) meant it had been joined as an additional respondent to BCG's claims against Iplex Australia and its Pro-Fit pipes.Fletcher said as part of its defence against BGC’s claims, it would also defend the attempt to extend responsibility to it. ...