Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

The International Convention Centre, Auckland's steel work is "98% done". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building's stock slid 6.83% to $4.23 by early afternoon trade on Monday after disclosing an additional provision of $165 million in cost blowouts on the New Zealand International Convention Centre project. Frantic sell orders resulted in the stock dropping as low as $4.22 earlier in the day, down $283m on its NZ market capitalisation to $3.29 billion in a few hours.The largest single additional cost is due to steel remediation and, with 500 people on site daily, a cash-burn rate of about $750,000 a day. With steelwork now 98%...
The most important election for the planet that doesn’t involve Trump
Bloomberg

The European Parliament elections have the potential to disrupt climate action.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

The money and drugs that tie Elon Musk to some Tesla directors

Former Tesla director Larry Ellison offered Musk a chance to dry out.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Business Advice

Fail File: Diane Foreman CNZM, entrepreneur and businesswoman

'I also firmly believe in never hiring someone you can’t fire'.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
