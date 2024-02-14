Menu
Fletcher stock blowtorched as Taylor says firm didn't have 'firm grasp' of market

Share price falls after halt lifted. (Image: Fletcher)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
The market sliced more than 13% off Fletcher Building after its two-day trading halt on the New Zealand stock exchange came to an end at lunchtime Wednesday, trading as low as $3.52 in early trade before recovering to $3.59 mid-afternoon.Turnover was more than $20 million.The descent came after the dual-listed group announced a $120m net loss after tax for the half year to December – and as chief executive Ross Taylor and chair Bruce Hassall opted to step down, the latter as a precursor to a restructured and “renewed” board.Th...
Rocketing rates clip ASB margins
Finance

Rocketing rates clip ASB margins

But at 2.2%, ASB's margins are still high versus global norms.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
World

Stocks drop after hot inflation report clouds rate-cut outlook

Tuesday’s session was the worst CPI day for stocks since 2022.

The Wall Street Journal 12:45pm
Stocks drop after hot inflation report clouds rate-cut outlook
Infrastructure

Three Waters reforms down the drain

Three Waters legislation has been repealed under urgency.

Ian Llewellyn 11:35am
Three Waters reforms down the drain

Fletcher cleans house: chair resigns, CEO to retire
Property

Fletcher cleans house: chair resigns, CEO to retire

The company also took a non-cash write-down of $122m on the Australian Tradelink business.

Staff reporters 9:32am
House price index inches up in January
Property

House price index inches up in January

Sales were up compared to Jan 2023, but the Auckland market was weaker than rest of NZ.

Staff reporters 9:00am
‘Faceless investors’ get organised as Du Val denies insolvency
Property

‘Faceless investors’ get organised as Du Val denies insolvency

The company is looking to plug leaks as dissent grows and projects remain unfinished.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m
Infrastructure

Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 13 Feb 2024