Former Serepisos property on the block again
75 Camperdown Road is being sold by receivers. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
Land formerly owned by Terry Serepisos’ family is being sold due to insolvency yet again, while the failed Wellington property developer takes more legal action in the long-running saga.A 2,007 sqm site in Camperdown Road next to the family’s old Miramar home was sold in a mortgagee sale in late 2022 to a newly incorporated company.That entity, called 75 Camperdown Rd Development, went into receivership just 13 months later, and the receivers have put the property on the market once more.Receivers Khov Jones said the intention...
