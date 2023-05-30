Menu
George Kerr’s $224m plan to keep rolling out Queenstown properties

Hanley's Farm is tracking 10 years ahead of schedule. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 30 May 2023
George Kerr’s Pyne Gould Corporation will spend more than $200 million to deliver at least 10% of the expected 17,000 houses Queenstown needs to meet projected population growth. Ministers Megan Woods and Damien O’Connor approved a $70m deal for property developer RCL to buy a 163-hectare block of land next to its Hanley’s Farm site just outside Queenstown, doubling its capacity to deliver housing in the resort town. The deal got a green light from officials at Land Information New Zealand’s Overseas Investment...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
Arvida earnings rise to record as revaluation weighs on bottom line
Arvida earnings rise to record as revaluation weighs on bottom line

The board expects the current year's dividend will be at the bottom of its range.

Staff reporters 9:15am
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 29 May 2023
Radius scraps final dividend
Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 29 May 2023