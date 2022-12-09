Government pushes for greater Auckland housing intensification

Government house builder Kāinga Ora wants Auckland council's proposed plan change to enable more density. (Image: Depositphotos)

Government submitters on a proposed Auckland plan change are seeking far greater levels of housing intensification. The council on Monday published submissions on its notified plan change 78, a response to government housing intensification directives contained in the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and the medium density residential standards (MDRS). The latter, the result of a bipartisan law change, allowed for three homes up to three stories high in most residential areas without resource consent. Submi...