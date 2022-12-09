Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Government pushes for greater Auckland housing intensification

Government pushes for greater Auckland housing intensification
Government house builder Kāinga Ora wants Auckland council's proposed plan change to enable more density. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Government submitters on a proposed Auckland plan change are seeking far greater levels of housing intensification. The council on Monday published submissions on its notified plan change 78, a response to government housing intensification directives contained in the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and the medium density residential standards (MDRS). The latter, the result of a bipartisan law change, allowed for three homes up to three stories high in most residential areas without resource consent. Submi...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 1:40pm
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

NZ Rugby has a credible way forward with Patsy Reddy at the helm.

Trevor McKewen 1:13pm

More Property

Markets Free

Kiwi Property chair to step down in 2023

During Ford's tenure, the retail and office landlord turned into a creator of mixed-use communities.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 08 Dec 2022
Finance

More than 100,000 homes insulated in four years

The government's Warmer Kiwi Homes programme covered 80% of insulation costs and up to 80% of the cost of an efficient heater to eligible lower-income homeowners.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Will Fletcher’s Gib face more competition?

Analysts describe the Commerce Commission report on residential building materials as “benign”.

Jenny Ruth 07 Dec 2022