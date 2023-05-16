Menu
Govt, banks kick in $10.5m ahead of prospective Ruapehu sale

North Island ski fields should be open this winter. (Image: RAL)
Brent Melville
Tue, 16 May 2023
New private operators have been shoulder tapped by the government to run Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields.The previous operator, not-for-profit operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), moved into voluntary administration in October, owing about $45 million to the government, ANZ bank and bondholders in RAL’s Sky Waka gondola.The company's failure was hastened by the covid lockdowns and poor snow conditions on the back of La Niña weather conditions over the past few years.Since October, the Ministry of Business, Inn...
Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff
The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

The president of the last two decades is clinging to power in a crucial election for Turkey as a democracy.

Bloomberg 11:02am
Media company sees its name in lights at Mt Smart Stadium
A Christchurch couple overcame disaster to put their business' name on an iconic venue.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 May 2023
Terry Serepisos-owned Titanium Trustee owes $45m
The company was placed into receivership on March 13.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 May 2023
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 15 May 2023
Big rent rise for apartments in Auckland central
Rents for Auckland central apartments have gone up for the first time in several years.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 May 2023