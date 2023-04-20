Menu
Has the housing market found its floor?

Has the housing market found its floor?
Brent Melville
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The fact that banks didn't fully pass on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's latest 50 basis-point-cash rate hike to 5.25% suggest the current real estate cycle has hit bottom, a property economist says. Kelvin Davidson, the chief property economist at property analytics group CoreLogic, said there had been little movement among banks and lenders to pass on the most recent interest rate hike, which signals that rates may have reached their peak, providing both buyers and sellers with more confidence. Several of the banks did tic...
Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 1:35pm
Markets

Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles

There's potential to expand the Bevilles brand into NZ and Canada.

Greg Hurrell 12:20pm
Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 11:15am
Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Regulator taps too much money from building sector
Property

Regulator taps too much money from building sector

The surplus comes on the back of surging consents and spiralling build costs.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight
Property

Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight

Pyne Gould is very keen to keep the Torchlight burning.

Paul McBeth 19 Apr 2023
Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?
Economy

Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 18 Apr 2023
Tainui Group wants to rezone 68 hectares in Hamilton
Property

Tainui Group wants to rezone 68 hectares in Hamilton

The iwi has identified long-term housing challenges in Hamilton.

Staff reporters 18 Apr 2023