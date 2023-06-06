Menu
H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega
Mitre 10 Wanaka: part of a growth surge of large-format retail outlets. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The demise of H&J Smith department stores is both a hangover of pandemic impacts on the retail sector and a symptom of the physical shift to ‘big box’ shopping.The closure of the 123-year-old retailer’s three stores in Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown, with the loss of 220 jobs, was signalled last month and is likely to be completed by Nov 18. The family-owned group locked the doors on its Dunedin, Mosgiel, Balclutha and Te Anau shops in 2020.That effectively leaves two independent players in the traditional departme...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Rebecca Howard 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Margins are getting squeezed but firms are keeping a tight grip on costs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
No winter chill in earnings season
An iwi challenged a decision not to appoint the suspended lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Successful review for James Gardner-Hopkins

Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

The first of a two-part investigation: The hunt is on for a man suspected of fraud.

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 5:00am
Build-to-rent and social housing matches 'for sale' units

Build-to-rent seen as a way to "keep busy".

Staff reporters 05 Jun 2023
Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023
Frances Cook: Money Answers: how much do I need for a house deposit?

Talk to as many people as possible when seeking mortgage advice.

Frances Cook 03 Jun 2023