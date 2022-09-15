See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Property
ITM points finger at Carter Holt, Fletcher after supply issues

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Thu, 15 Sep 2022

ITM points finger at Carter Holt, Fletcher after supply issues
Structural timber supply has been a bone of contention with ITM. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Independent Timber Merchants (ITM) has broken ranks with the country’s building supply oligopoly over vertical integration, blaming Carter Holt Harvey and Fletcher Building for industry supply chain and pricing issues.The building supply co-operative, which operates through a national network of 91 stores, is one of the country’s five major merchant chains. That puts it in the mix with Fletcher-owned Placemakers, Carters, a subsidiary of Graeme Hart’s Rank Group, Wesfarmers hardware chain Bunnings and Mitre 10.But in the...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 15, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 15 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

