Kiwis track ahead of Aussies in housing co-ownership

Men tend to own more expensive homes. (Image: Depositphotos)

New Zealanders have been faster at opting into joint home ownership than their Australian counterparts as interest rates ramp up and affordability becomes a key buying constraint for single-income households.Research by property analytics firm CoreLogic found that 55.5% of properties in New Zealand are now co-owned by two or more buyers, up from 52.3% year-on-year. That compares to 43.4% of Australian homes as jointly owned.As an asset class, housing is valued at more than $1.6 trillion in NZ, after reaching as high as $1.7t at its price peak d...