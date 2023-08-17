Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

KiwiSaver provider Simplicity sets sights on Queenstown

KiwiSaver provider Simplicity sets sights on Queenstown
The housing trust is reliant on the council zoning low-cost 'levy'. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Institutional investors and build-to-rent developments could be the wild card in Queenstown’s aspirations to hit its affordable housing targets.Simplicity Living, the building offshoot of non-profit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, has confirmed its intention to expand into the region with “at least” 100 units in a build-to-rent development. The builder is already well advanced across a pipeline of 1,200 builds in Auckland, part of a medium-term target of 10,000 builds. Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs said...
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

More Property

Auckland real estate starts ticking back, up 10.8%
Property

Auckland real estate starts ticking back, up 10.8%

Fomo is returning buyers to the market, the Real Estate Institute says.

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023
Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture
Property

Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture

The developer has acquired a stake in buildings owned by the iwi in central Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 14 Aug 2023
Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 11 Aug 2023
Chris Cook’s web of liquidated entities
Finance

Chris Cook’s web of liquidated entities

They started going over in March.

Riley Kennedy 11 Aug 2023