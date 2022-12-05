Lakeview developers: Less building height = less living, hospo and parking

Already overlooking Queenstown, height is a major issue facing Lakeview Taumata. (Image: Lakeview Taumata)

Developers of the planned $1 billion Lakeview-Taumata development in central Queenstown have gone back to the drawing board, slashing parking and removing a number of ‘co-living’ units from its plans.In its revised submission to the fast-track consenting panel on Friday, the consortium reduced its building heights in varying degrees to come into line with the panel’s recommendations, after it indicated it wouldn't sign off on plans for the initial five buildings in their current form.The first two stages of the development...